PITTSBURGH - An open carry rally is being planned for Monday outside Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto’s office in response to city council’s proposed gun control legislation.
Open Carry Pennsylvania is encouraging gun owners and supporters to demonstrate at noon Monday outside the City-County Building on Grant Street.
The proposed legislation being protested would ban semiautomatic weapons within the city. If it's approved, advocates have said they will sue the city.
Justin Dillon, of Open Carry Pennsylvania, said people who choose to carry during the rally do so in a safe manner.
Channel 11’s news exchange partners at TribLIVE reported signs have been posted outside the City-County Building warning visitors that weapons are not permitted inside.
A spokesman for Bill Peduto told TribLIVE the signs are just a reminder.
“It doesn’t really bother us at all that they’re putting signs up,” Dillon told TribLIVE. “I think they’re just preparing to make sure no one walks in there. We’re going to be respectful to their wishes.”
