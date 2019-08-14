WASHINGTON - There is new tonight about a mysterious illness that has been paralyzing young children.
Since the CDC started tracking the polio-like illness Acute Flaccid Myelitis, AFM, in 2014 there have been 570 confirmed cases.
Now, a new study points to possible answers about what is causing the mysterious condition.
Scientists at the National Institute of Health have traced the illness to a common virus, enterovirus, which typically only causes mild infections.
Reading this in the WPXI News App? Click the + next to the headline to subscribe to alerts for the latest details on accute flaccid myelitis.
AFM primarily effects children and in severe cases can cause paralysis.
“We're at the stage where we feel comfortable that we're getting enough accumulative evidence that we should go in the direction of starting to develop counter measures,” Dr. Anthony Fauci with the NIH said.
>>PREVIOUS: New warning from CDC on polio-like virus impacting children
The CDC has confirmed 13 AFM cases so far in 2019, and is investigating 76 more suspected cases, but Faucci says it is too early to tell if we could see another outbreak this year.
AFM is most common in the fall after children go back to school.
RELATED HEADLINES:
- Researchers: Virus likely caused 2018 cases of acute flaccid myelitis
- North Hills boy battling neurological disorder similar to AFM
- Doctor explains why mysterious polio-like illness is afflicting children so badly
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}