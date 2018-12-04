SPRINGDALE, Pa. - A threat forced a local junior and senior high school to go on lockdown.
Monday's threat at Springdale Junior-Senior High was the second since Friday.
Shortly after 12:30 p.m. the school district sent out an alert to parents about the anonymous threat that was made at the school.
The building was on lockdown for more than an hour. School officials and police have not said what the contents of the threat were.
School leaders posted on social media that they determined the threat was not credible.
According to a message on the school district’s website, safety precautions will be added Tuesday.
“Out of an overabundance of caution, high school students are prohibited from bringing bags to school tomorrow. Female students are allowed to have small handbags. Students will be searched upon entering school. Police will be on hand at the building during the school day,” the message said.
