Cards for Christmas: Family asks for letters for child with brain cancer

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    For more than a year, Jomari Bradley has been fighting for his life after being diagnosed with brain cancer. 

    “He was diagnosed with brain cancer. It’s called anaplastic ependymoma. It’s a brain cancer on his tumor and it’s not curable, but he’s been through many surgeries, chemotherapy and a second cycle of radiation hospitalizations,” Doneshia Lee, Jomari’s mother, told WLWT

    This week marks his last radiation treatment after 28 days of therapy. The family will not know if it was successful for a few weeks.

    So, while they wait, Jomari’s friends and family said that Christmas cards could give him the encouragement he needs, WLWT reported.

    If you want to send a card to Jomari, the address is 1400 Chicago Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45215, WLWT reported.

