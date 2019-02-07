CLAIRTON, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Senate and House Policy committees are holding a joint public hearing in Clairton Thursday on ways to improve air quality, community notification procedures and emergency response.
The hearing is in response to the Dec. 24 fire at the Clairton Coke Works. The fire damaged two gas dispatcher stations, there have been several exceedances of the federal standards for hourly sulfur dioxide emissions, officials said.
In late January, the Allegheny County Health Department announced that more sulfur dioxide monitors were being placed in the Mon Valley.
Sulfur dioxide presents a risk to people with asthma, individuals with bronchitis or emphysema, children, and the elderly.
Channel 11’s Erin Clarke will be at the meeting and coming up on Channel 11 News starting at 5, she’ll have a full report on what officials and area residents have to say.
