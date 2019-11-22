  • Pittsburgh International Airport therapy dogs honor Mr. Rogers

    By: Bradford Arick

    PITTSBURGH - Cardigan Day may have been last week, but it is still a beautiful day at the airport, according to the facility's therapy dogs.

    The dogs were sporting red cardigans in honor of Mr. Rogers and the release of a new movie featuring the iconic Pittsburgher's story. 

    The dogs are part of the PIT PAWS: Pittsburgh International Airport Pups Alleviating Worry and Stress. It's a therapy dog program started in 2017 to help passengers feel more comfortable before flying.

