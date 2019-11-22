PITTSBURGH - Cardigan Day may have been last week, but it is still a beautiful day at the airport, according to the facility's therapy dogs.
It's a beautiful dog day in the neighborhood at PIT! Can you tell we're excited about the release of #ABeautifulDayMovie?! #PITPAWS pic.twitter.com/5npJnFfM7a— Pittsburgh International Airport (@PITairport) November 22, 2019
The dogs were sporting red cardigans in honor of Mr. Rogers and the release of a new movie featuring the iconic Pittsburgher's story.
The dogs are part of the PIT PAWS: Pittsburgh International Airport Pups Alleviating Worry and Stress. It's a therapy dog program started in 2017 to help passengers feel more comfortable before flying.
