0 Target 11 Investigates: Registered sex offender hired by ALCOSAN

PITTSBURGH - As families with children visited an open house at ALCOSAN this fall, they likely had no idea a registered sex offender was working there.

In 2017, Janard Pendleton was found guilty of inappropriately touching an 8-year-old boy at a party in Wilkinsburg. A judge sentenced him to one year in jail. Pendleton is also required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life. Pendleton was released from probation in June 2018. He resigned from his job at the Pittsburgh School District, where he prepared students for college.

Target 11 has learned the public nonprofit authority ALCOSAN hired him as a janitor.

Investigative reporter Rick Earle got complaints that Pendleton was working during the open house in September. There were concerns he would be at the facility during field trips and summer camps for children.

Earle went to Alcosan, but no one would talk to him.

ALCOSAN did issue a statement. It declined to comment specifically on Pendleton, but said, "applicants with criminal convictions are considered on an individual case-by case basis." The statement went on to say that state law allows employers to consider criminal convictions only to the extent to which they relate to the applicant's suitability for employment. When Earle asked about children visiting ALCOSAN, the company would only say that it takes necessary precautions.

Sources familiar with Pendleton's employment told Target 11 that Pendleton was moved to another area of the complex during the open house.

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto appoints the members to ALCOSAN board. Earle asked him about Pendleton's hiring.

"We need to get information back from the director of who the individual is, what the situation is and what the process was for the position," said Mayor Peduto.

Earle asked him if rate payers were paying a registered sex offender, and Peduto answered yes.

Attorney Milton Raiford represented Pendleton during his sentencing. He told Earle that his client followed his probation guidelines, hasn't had any missteps and deserves a second chance.

"Who are we to say that our fellow citizens and our neighbors should not be given another chance to work," Raiford said. "It' not like his sentence included a stipulation not to work."

Raiford denied our request to talk to Pendleton.

