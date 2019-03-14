ALIQUIPPA, Pa. - A police vehicle was involved in a crash Thursday morning in Aliquippa, sending one person to a hospital, emergency dispatchers said.
The crash was reported about 5 a.m. at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Kennedy Boulevard.
Channel 11's Amy Marcinkiewicz learned two officers were on routine patrol Wednesday morning when they saw a car go through a red light.
The officers tried to pull the driver over, but as they went through the intersection, their cruiser was hit by another vehicle. The cruiser then spun around and hit a guide rail.
The passenger patrolman was taken to the hospital with swelling to his face from the airbag. He also suffered a sprained back and bruised hand.
The driver who hit the police cruiser stayed on the scene.
State police are investigating.
