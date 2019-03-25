BUTLER, Pa. - Charges were just filed last week in a two-state cocaine ring that impacted our area.
Channel 11’s Amy Marcinkiewicz confirmed five people are charged in connection with the drug ring that brought illegal drugs from Ohio to Butler County.
The Attorney General’s Office and Butler County Drug Task Force had been investigating the alleged ring leader, Marshall Grimes, for about a year, conducting undercover drug buys.
Those buys were happening out of an apartment on South Main Street in Butler. When investigators executed a search warrant at the apartment, they found crack cocaine, a stolen gun and cash.
Marcinkiewicz got an exclusive look at the evidence that was collected – and learned about the unique hiding places were the drugs were stashed – for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
