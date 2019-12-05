ALLEGHENY CO., Pa. - From burglary and assault all the way up to criminal homicide, investigators said these are the worst of the worst.
Pittsburgh has a most wanted list, and Channel 11’s Renee Wallace sat down with the Allegheny County Sheriff to find out who they’d like to catch before the new year.
“We probably search 20-25 houses a day,” said Sheriff William Mullen.
The fugitive who tops the lineup as 2020 approaches has also been on the list the longest: James Garland Watts.
Watts has been one of the county’s most wanted suspects since 2008 when police said he shot and killed a Clairton woman and severely wounded her husband. Police said Watts shot the couple after he tried to rob them.
A year after the brutal murder, Watts was featured on the show “America’s Most Wanted.”
There are four women currently on the list, and they got there because they are wanted for violent aggravated assaults. However, most of the people on the list are men who are wanted for violent robberies, assaults or murders.
Mullen told Channel 11 his squad will catch about 85% of these suspects eventually.
Anyone with information on any of the suspects is asked to call 412-350-4714.
