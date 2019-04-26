PITTSBURGH - The Allegheny Commons Park has new life in the North Side.
In the beginning of April, water began cascading from the long-awaited fountain at the corner of North and Cedar avenues. It was constructed to mirror an original fountain that stood there in the 19th century.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
The project has been decades in the making, according to the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy.
Erin Tobin, the non-profit group's community engagement manager, told Channel 11 it was a team effort with the help of the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny Commons Initiative and the Northside Leadership Conference.
But now Tobin says she needs community members to pitch in and help with maintenance; she says she's looking for volunteers to help clean debris from the fountain, which is surrounded by trees.
Anyone interested should email etobin@pittsburghparks.org.
The opening of the fountain will officially be celebrated on May 2 at 6 pm.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}