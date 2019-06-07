Allegheny County to buy new voting machines for 2020 election

The Allegheny County Board of Elections must decide on what voting will look like in 2020.
Today, the board held a public hearing on new voting machines that will be purchased before the end of the year and election security.
Several experts testified which machines they thought were the safest for security, something the Board of Elections said will be used as they make their decision.
Click here to watch a full report from Channel 11's Aaron Martin.
