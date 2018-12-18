PITTSBURGH - Officials from the Allegheny Health Network and the Alexis Joy D’Achille Foundation joined together for a ribbon cutting ceremony at West Penn Hospital.
It was for the first of its kind center to help women with postpartum depression and other needs.
The new facility called “The Alexis Joy D’Achille Center for Perinatal Health” is named after the young mother.
Alexis took her own life just six weeks after giving birth to her baby girl Adriana back in 2013.
WPXI Mike Holden is talking with D'Achille's husband and health experts about how this facility will be a game changer when it comes to treating and helping mothers post-pregnancy for Channel 11 News at Noon.
Her husband Steven said he had to do something to help others dealing with depression and grief, so he partnered with AHN and Highmark.
The new facility offers care to women coping with pregnancy-related depression, and it’s specifically designed so that mothers can stay with their babies while getting the necessary treatment.
