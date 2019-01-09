Allegheny Health Network opens state-of-the-art NICU at West Penn Hospital

PITTSBURGH - Allegheny Health Network's West Penn Hospital celebrated the opening of its brand-new Level 3 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit on Wednesday.
Wall to wall supporters and workers who helped make this new West Penn NICU “a model for critical, top notch care.” @WPXI pic.twitter.com/8wengFJCtN— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) January 9, 2019
The 23-bed state of the art facility is more than 16,000 square feet and offers top-notch care with new technology for very sick and premature infants.
A big first for the hospital: Private rooms are available so parents can sleep there with their babies.
Ava, Owen and Amelia Joyce... Beautiful triplet babies! They are just one (well 3) of several success stories thanks to AHN Neonatal ICU. Mom & dad are sharing their experience as the hospital opens up the new Level 3 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit space today. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/Vt4f556jqO— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) January 9, 2019
Families who experienced care at West Penn firsthand, returned to the NICU to check out the new space and share their stories of how Allegheny Health Network has saved and improved their quality of life.
WPXI's Mike Holden is at the opening of the new NICU unit and is taking a closer look at the new technology and hearing more from doctors who helped pave the way for better critical infant care.
