  • Allegheny Health Network opens state-of-the-art NICU at West Penn Hospital

    PITTSBURGH - Allegheny Health Network's West Penn Hospital celebrated the opening of its brand-new Level 3 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit on Wednesday. 

    The 23-bed state of the art facility is more than 16,000 square feet and offers top-notch care with new technology for very sick and premature infants.

    A big first for the hospital: Private rooms are available so parents can sleep there with their babies.

    Families who experienced care at West Penn firsthand, returned to the NICU to check out the new space and share their stories of how Allegheny Health Network has saved and improved their quality of life. 

    WPXI's Mike Holden is at the opening of the new NICU unit and is taking a closer look at the new technology and hearing more from doctors who helped pave the way for better critical infant care.

