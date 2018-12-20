Volunteers knit snowmen caps for newborns

PITTSBURGH - With winter officially beginning Friday, newborns in the Allegheny Health Network are prepared to take on the cold.
PHOTOS: Caps knitted for West Penn Hospital newborns
Related Headlines
Allegheny Health Network volunteers knitted 150 caps for babies, with 100 of the caps knitted by Canonsburg Hospital volunteers.
West Penn Hospital shared photos of its newborns bundled up in blankets and the caps -- which were knitted to look like snowmen.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
TRENDING NOW:
- Air Force veteran starts GoFundMe page to help fund border wall
- Deputy kills 3 family members, confesses on police radio before killing self
- Homeowner faces felony charges after mistaking undercover cop for porch pirate
- VIDEO: Gov. Wolf says it's time to take a serious look at recreational marijuana
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}