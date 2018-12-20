  • Volunteers knit snowmen caps for newborns

    PITTSBURGH - With winter officially beginning Friday, newborns in the Allegheny Health Network are prepared to take on the cold.

    Allegheny Health Network volunteers knitted 150 caps for babies, with 100 of the caps knitted by Canonsburg Hospital volunteers.

    West Penn Hospital shared photos of its newborns bundled up in blankets and the caps -- which were knitted to look like snowmen.

