0 Allegheny Co. public works employee faces federal drug charges

An Allegheny County public works employee is one of many people charged in a drug ring.

Scott Spangler was indicted by a federal grand jury last month, and Channel 11 has learned that the county has suspended him without pay from his $55,000-a-year job.

For the past 15 years, Spangler has worked as a paving supervisor.

On Monday afternoon, Channel 11 spoke with his attorney, who says he's waiting for the feds to turn over evidence including phone conversations.

“We need to see what the recorded phone conversations show and see what evidence the feds have,” said Mike DeRiso. “Basically, we have an indictment that says he’s charged.”

Spangler, of North Versailles, was indicted along with 11 other people, including two from Westmoreland County, all on federal cocaine conspiracy charges.

The feds say they conspired to distribute cocaine in Westmoreland County.

Allegheny County declined to comment, but Target 11 discovered that Spangler and other members of the county paving crew have received at least two exemplary employee awards for efficiency and productivity.

“When the feds cast a net out, even if they are small, small players and heard on phone conversations, they get wrapped up in the net,” DeRiso said. “And there's people who are much bigger players who have been walking the streets untouched. So until we see what the calls show, we'll go from there.”

Spangler posted $25,000 unsecured bond and was released from custody.

At this point, there doesn't appear to be any evidence to suggest that Spangler committed any crimes while working on county time, but the feds still haven't released many details about this yearlong investigation.

