  Allegiant launches 2 more nonstop flights from Pittsburgh

    Updated:

    Allegiant officials announced two more nonstop flights from Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

    Flyers can travel nonstop to Charleston, South Carolina, and Sarasota/Bradenton, Florida.

    "Since starting service at Pittsburgh International Airport three years ago, Allegiant has continued to expand nonstop flights and affordable options to top leisure destinations for Pittsburgh travelers," said Allegheny County executive Rich Fitzgerald. "Our community has responded favorably to this service, and we’re delighted that Allegiant continues to grow in Pittsburgh."

    Flights to Charleston begin Wednesday, and fares will be as low as $66. Flights to Sarasota/Brednton will begin April 11, and fares will be as low as $92.

    For more information, visit Allegiantair.com.

