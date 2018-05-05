  • Amazon executives visit Pittsburgh

    PITTSBURGH - Executives from Amazon have visited Pittsburgh to see what the city has to offer.

    The announcement of where Amazon's second headquarters will be, otherwise known as HQ2, has created a lot of buzz around the country.

    Pittsburgh is reportedly on the top 25 list of potential sites for it.

    According to Mayor Bill Peduto, the leaders were only here for about 24 hours, but the short visit could still hold a lot of meaning.

