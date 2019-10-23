IMPERIAL, Pa. - Amazon broke ground on a new fulfillment center in Allegheny County on Wednesday.
BREAKING GROUND today on new @amazon distribution center in #Pittsburgh. 1 million square feet, 5000 tons of steel.— Cara Sapida (@WPXICara) October 23, 2019
They’ll be hiring 800 jobs, $15 an hour, full benefits plus maternal and paternal leave. pic.twitter.com/AdnySiWmCC
The center in Imperial will be the 11th in Pennsylvania, but the first in the Pittsburgh area.
The new facility will create 800 jobs and employees will be paid $15 an hour, will have full benefits, plus maternal and paternal leave.
It's expected to open in time for the 2020 holiday shopping season.
Channel 11's Cara Sapida was there and will have more on what these means for the community, on 11 News starting at 5.
