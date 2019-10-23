  • Amazon breaks ground on new fulfillment center in Allegheny Co.

    IMPERIAL, Pa. - Amazon broke ground on a new fulfillment center in Allegheny County on Wednesday. 

    The center in Imperial will be the 11th in Pennsylvania, but the first in the Pittsburgh area. 

    The new facility will create 800 jobs and employees will be paid $15 an hour, will have full benefits, plus maternal and paternal leave. 

    It's expected to open in time for the 2020 holiday shopping season.

