SEATTLE - Amazon is reportedly planning to open dozens of grocery stores in several major U.S. cities.
Amazon plans to open a grocery store in Los Angeles before year-end, a new push into the food business that's distinct from its upscale Whole Foods chain https://t.co/JBbQstC3uq— The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) March 1, 2019
The Wall Street Journal reported that its first outlet will be in Los Angeles and could open as early as the end of the year.
There are leases that have already been signed on at least two additional locations, the report said. The openings are planned for early next year but it's unknown where those stores would be, the Journal reported.
There are plans for grocery stores in San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia.
The Journal reported that the new stores would be distinct from the company's upscale Whole Foods Market chain.
And it's unknown if the store would carry the Amazon name.
