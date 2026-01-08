Man shot in Pittsburgh believed to be connected to kidnapping in Plum; police looking for 2 suspects

PITTSBURGH — Police are investigating a shooting in Pittsburgh that they believe is connected to an armed kidnapping that happened in Plum.

Plum Boro Police were called about an armed kidnapping on Wednesday. A man said that his brother had been kidnapped by two armed suspects who were demanding ransom money.

Pittsburgh Police began tracking the victim’s cellphone, which last pinged in Hazelwood.

At 7:10 p.m., a person called 911 to report an altercation between multiple men that resulted in gunshots on the 900 block of Deely Street in Greenfield.

Officers found a man who had been shot in the chest when they arrived.

The victim told police the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle after shooting him. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Police said they believe the shooting and the kidnapping are related.

The suspects have not been arrested at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group