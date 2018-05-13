Ambulance collides with vehicle while responding to car accident

HICKORY TWP., Pa. - An ambulance was involved in an accident while responding to another car accident in Lawrence County Saturday.
According to police, a mini-van went off the road and struck a tree on State Road near Harlansburg Road in Hickory Township around 5:45 p.m.
After emergency responders rescued the victim from that vehicle, the ambulance that was responding to the accident collided with another vehicle on Harlansburg Road near Cameron Road.
Police said the ambulance traveled down an embankment and came to rest in a field below. The car that was hit by the ambulance ended up in a grassy field opposite the roadway.
According to police, at least three ambulances came to transport the victims from the first ambulance. One emergency responder was removed from the first ambulance and placed on a stretcher.
It is unclear how many other injuries there were due to the two accidents.
TRENDING NOW:
- 3 children, mother hurt after multi-vehicle crash on 10th Street Bypass
- Police: Man stabs his 4-year-old son multiple times during SWAT situation
- Teacher tells children to throw rocks at boy to teach him a lesson, police say
- VIDEO: Woman Buys Toilet Paper on Amazon, Charged More Than $7,000
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}