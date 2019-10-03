PITTSBURGH - American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) is getting into the wellness business, a word which is increasingly becoming a euphemism for CBD-related products derived from hemp.
The South Side-based teen fashion retailer today announced the debut of MOOD, a new collection of wellness and personal care products that are expected to be sold exclusively in American Eagle stores and online.
Related Headlines
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
TRENDING NOW:
- Grandparents question hospital's actions prior to nationwide hunt for couple and their newborn
- Coroner called to crash that shut down Beaver County road for several hours
- Dashcam captures thief's priceless expression as he's caught in act
- VIDEO: 'I just felt helpless.' Man followed home from bank, robbed of $2,000
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Pittsburgh Business Times
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}