    By: Tim Schooley  – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) is getting into the wellness business, a word which is increasingly becoming a euphemism for CBD-related products derived from hemp.

    The South Side-based teen fashion retailer today announced the debut of MOOD, a new collection of wellness and personal care products that are expected to be sold exclusively in American Eagle stores and online.

    Pittsburgh Business Times

