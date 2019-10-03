BIG BEAVER, Pa. - A coroner was called to the scene of a crash early Thursday morning in Beaver County.
The crash was reported shortly after 2 a.m. on Route 168 in Big Beaver, just north of New Galilee, officials said. One vehicle was involved.
Route 168 was closed until about 6:30 a.m. between Larchwood Drive and Oak Hill Road.
