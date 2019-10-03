  • Coroner called to crash that shut down Beaver County road for several hours

    Updated:

    BIG BEAVER, Pa. - A coroner was called to the scene of a crash early Thursday morning in Beaver County.

    The crash was reported shortly after 2 a.m. on Route 168 in Big Beaver, just north of New Galilee, officials said. One vehicle was involved.

    Route 168 was closed until about 6:30 a.m. between Larchwood Drive and Oak Hill Road.

    You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Beaver County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories