FOX CHAPEL, Pa. - Andora Restaurant in Fox Chapel has been sold to Jeff Brungo and Chris Hildebrandt, who will debut a new concept and name at the location in January 2020.
The Specialty Group, which brokered the sale, announced the deal on Monday. In a press release, the Specialty Group said that the location would be used for a new restaurant called "Brick & Barrel." The restaurant will feature food cooked in a wood-fire brick oven, farm-to-table cuisine, more than 100 bourbons and a wide variety of craft beers, with a focus on those brewed locally. The menu will include burgers, Neapolitan pizza, entree salads, soups and desserts.
Read more at the Pittsburgh Business Times.
