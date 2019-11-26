  • Andora Fox Chapel to become Brick & Barrel

    FOX CHAPEL, Pa. - Andora Restaurant in Fox Chapel has been sold to Jeff Brungo and Chris Hildebrandt, who will debut a new concept and name at the location in January 2020.

    The Specialty Group, which brokered the sale, announced the deal on Monday. In a press release, the Specialty Group said that the location would be used for a new restaurant called "Brick & Barrel." The restaurant will feature food cooked in a wood-fire brick oven, farm-to-table cuisine, more than 100 bourbons and a wide variety of craft beers, with a focus on those brewed locally. The menu will include burgers, Neapolitan pizza, entree salads, soups and desserts.

