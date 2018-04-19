Animal shelter, rescue organization facing long list of citations

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The owner of a Washington County animal shelter and rescue organization is facing a long list of citations for failing to take proper care of her animals.
Sherry Knight of Pet Search could have to pay several thousands of dollars in fines.
Tonight on 11 at 11, Channel 11's Michele Newell will explain what the owner has to say about the citations.
