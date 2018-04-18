  • Pittsburgh police preparing for protest if president fires Robert Mueller

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police officers are preparing for a potential protest in the city in the event that President Trump fires special counsel Robert Mueller.

    “We have received information of a potential large scale protest in the Central Business District,” an email sent to Pittsburgh officers said.

    If Mueller is fired, it could result in “a large protest within 24 hours of the firing,” the email said. “The protest would be semi-spontaneous and more than likely happen on short notice.”

    Beginning Thursday, all Major Crimes detectives will be required to have a full uniform and any issued protective equipment, like riot gear, until further notice, the email said.

    A bipartisan effort to protect Mueller’s job has been thwarted by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

    According to The Associated Press, McConnell said Tuesday that the bill is unnecessary because Trump will not fire Mueller.

