HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A local woman volunteering as a foster for an animal rescue is accused of pocketing the money meant for the non-profit organization.
Police say Jenessa Tolejko had two litters of puppies, but when she got them all adopted police say she kept thousands of dollars instead of turning it over.
