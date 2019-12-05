  • Annual Penguins on Parade tradition kicks off at Pittsburgh Zoo

    PITTSBURGH - Some might say this cold weather is for the birds, and Wednesday it sure is for the penguins at the  Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium.  

    They marched for this season's first Penguins on Parade outside the PPG Aquarium. 

    This year, the parade will be led by the zoo's newest chick, Iggy

    The penguins will make their winter march every Saturday and Sunday outside of the aquarium at 11:30 a.m., weather permitting.

    "Penguins on Parade" is included with general admission to the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium.

    Call ahead or visit www.pittsburghzoo.org to check for cancellations.

