PITTSBURGH - Tow truck drivers are making sure every child has a merry Christmas.
The annual Tows for Tots toy drive was held on Sunday, collecting thousands of toys for Every Child Incorporated.
Well, this is kinda cool! Over 100 tow trucks are represented in the 4th annual Tows for Tots! They are donating to @EveryChildInc the 8th truck back is filled with toys! #WPXI pic.twitter.com/eakwVLSQqS— Gigi (@wpxigigi) December 8, 2019
The event started with a parade. There was a line of over 100 tow trucks bringing the toys through Pittsburgh's South Side neighborhood.
"We're gonna give kids that have unfortunate times around the holidays we're gonna try and brighten up, get some toys up to them and some presents," said Joey Janicky of C&R Collision.
This was the fourth year for the event. Kids even got a chance to meet Santa.
