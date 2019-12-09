  • Annual Tows for Tots toy drive held in Pittsburgh's South Side

    PITTSBURGH - Tow truck drivers are making sure every child has a merry Christmas. 

    The annual Tows for Tots toy drive was held on Sunday, collecting thousands of toys for Every Child Incorporated.

    The event started with a parade. There was a line of over 100 tow trucks bringing the toys through Pittsburgh's South Side neighborhood.

    "We're gonna give kids that have unfortunate times around the holidays we're gonna try and brighten up, get some toys up to them and some presents," said Joey Janicky of C&R Collision. 

    This was the fourth year for the event. Kids even got a chance to meet Santa.

