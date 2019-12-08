  • Star of 'Duck Dynasty' show quacks support for Steelers QB 'Duck' Hodges

    By: Bradford Arick

    PITTSBURGH - "Go get 'em Duck."

    Silas Roberston, co-star of the television show "Duck Dynasty," tweeted out his support for the Steelers starting quarterback, Devlin "Duck" Hodges.

    According to duckcommander.com, "Uncle Si" Robertson worked and hunted for the company after retiring from the U.S. Army in 1993.

    Hodges was nicknamed "Duck" while playing at Samford after winning the 2018 Alabama State Duck Calling Championship.

