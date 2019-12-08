PITTSBURGH - "Go get 'em Duck."
Silas Roberston, co-star of the television show "Duck Dynasty," tweeted out his support for the Steelers starting quarterback, Devlin "Duck" Hodges.
#HereWeGo https://t.co/dJ5022bQFk— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 8, 2019
According to duckcommander.com, "Uncle Si" Robertson worked and hunted for the company after retiring from the U.S. Army in 1993.
Hodges was nicknamed "Duck" while playing at Samford after winning the 2018 Alabama State Duck Calling Championship.
