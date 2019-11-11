FOX CHAPEL, Pa. - A threat Monday against Fox Chapel Area High School marks the third in recent weeks.
According to the Fox Chapel Area School District, officials found out about the threat shortly after 6 a.m. through a Safe2Say Something report.
“Similar to the other threats, it was very vague in nature. This indirect threat was investigated as quickly as possible and was deemed not credible,” the district said in a Facebook post.
Classes at the high school are not canceled for Monday, but there will continue to be additional security procedures and personnel.
District officials said they do not take non-credible threats lightly, and police are continuing to investigate all the recent threats to find the person responsible.
