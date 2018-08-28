  • Antwon Rose family attorney weighs in on probe into Pittsburgh police officer

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The attorney representing the family of Antwon Rose, the teenager shot and killed by an East Pittsburgh police officer, is weighing in on the investigation into a city of Pittsburgh police officer.

    That officer is accused of refusing to give his name and badge number to Leon Ford, who won a multimillion dollar settlement after being shot and paralyzed by Pittsburgh police.

    In a statement to Channel 11, Rose family attorney Fred Rabner said:

        "The General Orders governing the behavior of our Officers, whether seemingly big or small, carry equal weight because if such orders are left in the discretion of select officers, one can see where a larger erosion of conduct is inevitable."

    That officer is now the subject of an internal investigation.

