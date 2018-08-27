Internal investigation launched into officer's behavior dealing with man paralyzed by police

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police has launched an internal investigation into an officer after allegations of misconduct toward Leon Ford on the North Shore this weekend.
Earlier this year, the city of Pittsburgh settled a lawsuit with Ford for $5.5 million for being left paralyzed after an encounter with police.
Ford says he was crossing the street in a his wheelchair and said hello to an officer who was working a security detail. Ford claims that officer didn't reply and gave him a hateful glare.
Ford said he asked the officer to give him his name and badge number and the officer replied, 'I don't have to talk to you. You're looking for another check.'
A spokesperson told Channel 11 it's against policy for an officer not to give their name and badge number, and it appears that the officer was not wearing his name tag in the picture Ford took of him.
That is also against department policy.
