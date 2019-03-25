Antwon Rose's mother speaks to students at Woodland Hills High School

CHURCHILL, Pa. - Antwon Rose’s mother spoke at Woodland Hills High School on Monday.
There were no cameras and no social media when Michelle Kenney took the stage to speak with the students and allow them to express their feelings following the not guilty verdict against Michael Rosfeld, the former police officer who shot and killed Antwon.
The principal wanted students to have an alternative to the walk-outs at schools across the area.
To see Marlisa Goldsmith’s full report watch the video below:
