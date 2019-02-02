  • Argument between tow truck drivers leads to shooting

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police say an argument between two tow truck drivers escalated into gunfire in Pittsburgh's Larimer neighborhood.

    When our Channel 11 news crew got to the scene on Washington Boulevard, they saw several police cars and three tow trucks.

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App.  You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

    There were also evidence markers in the snow next to a gun and a baseball bat.

    Police said this all started when both tow truck drivers responded to the same accident scene. The tow truck drivers got into an argument, police said.

    One driver went to his truck, pulled out a baseball bat and approached the other driver. The other driver then pulled out a gun and shot the driver who had the baseball bat.

    The shooting victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories