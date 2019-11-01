  • Man stopped with loaded handgun at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport

    LATROBE, Pa. - A man was stopped by TSA officers at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport on Thursday and a loaded handgun was found in his carry-on bag, according to a TSA spokesperson.

    TSA officials said they contacted Westmoreland County police after the gun was found. It's the fourth gun that was caught by security at the airport so far this year. The man was a resident of Monroeville and was detained for questioning before he was allowed to put the gun in his vehicle.

    TSA officials said that last year, 4,239 guns were found in carry-on bags at checkpoints. 

    As a reminder, individuals who bring firearms to the checkpoint are subject to possible criminal charges from law enforcement. Even travelers with concealed firearm permits are not allowed to bring guns onto airplanes in their carry-on bags. If an individual is a TSA Pre✓® member, that person could even lose TSA Pre✓® status. In addition, TSA has the authority to assess civil penalties of up to $13,333 for weapons violations. A typical first offense for carrying a handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100. The complete list of penalties is posted online at tsa.gov.

