PITTSBURGH - Thousands of people are without power and downed trees and wires have been reported throughout western Pennsylvania after heavy rain and strong winds Thursday night.
As of 5 a.m. Friday, more than 6,600 outages were reported by West Penn Power and Duquesne Light reported more than 3,300.
In Oakmont, Hulton Road is closed between Allegheny River Boulevard and Fifth Street because of a tree that fell onto wires.
A tree also came down in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood, falling across Kirk Avenue.
In addition, there have been multiple reports of branches down on roads in several areas.
