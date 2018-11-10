Around 10K bags of heroin, 15 lbs. of marijuana seized in massive drug bust

A man and his wife, who are from Pittsburgh, were arrested and are facing federal charges after a six-month investigation led to a massive drug bust.
The arrest began with a traffic stop involving Farren Mason, which then led to a search warrant at his residence, according to the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office.
Police seized around 10,000 bags of heroin, around 15 pounds of marijuana and an unknown amount of cash, the district attorney's office said.
The search warrant also led to the arrest of his wife, Ernestine Mason.
Farren Mason is charged with possession, possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Ernestine Mason is charged with obstruction of justice.
The Allegheny County District Attorney's Office, the DEA, the North Versailles Police Department and the Swissvale Police Department all assisted in the investigation.
