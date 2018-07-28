  • Arrest made in shooting that left man in critical condition

    STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - An arrest has been made in connection to a Friday night shooting in Stowe Township. 

    Aamina Renee Woods, 36, is charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person, according to police.

    Police responded to a call in the 400 block of Pleasant Ridge Road near the McKees Rocks border around 9:57 p.m.

    When emergency crews arrived, they found a 28-year-old man who was shot in the chest, according to police.

    He was transported to a hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

    Police said four people arrived at the home on Pleasant Ridge Road to retrieve belongings, but the people who lived in the home began arguing and the argument turned physical.

    The victim became involved in the fight, and then was shot by Woods, according to police. The group of people immediately fled the area.

    Witnesses told police the person who shot the victim fled the scene in a white Chevrolet Impala. Shortly after, Kennedy Township police pulled over a car matching the description, and all the individuals in the car were taken into custody.

    Woods is currently in the Allegheny County Jail and is awaiting arraignment. 

     
     

