PITTSBURGH - More than a dozen arrest warrants are being served Friday for street-level drug dealers in Allegheny County, a spokesman for the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office said.
The warrants are for suspected dealers in northern communities of the county, officials said.
Once in custody, the suspects will be arraigned before a magisterial district judge.
As of 12 p.m., one person had been arraigned. Officials identified him as Timothy Knapp, 49.
Check back for updates as authorities are expected to release the names of others arrested throughout the day.
The District Attorney Narcotics Enforcement Team and local police are executing the arrest warrants.
TRENDING NOW:
- Dog dies during grooming at PetSmart; pet's owner wants answers
- Police ID suspect killed in officer-involved shooting that injured officer
- Beaver County woman facing charges for fortune telling
- VIDEO: Bald eagle in surprise play lands on Mariners pitcher James Paxton during national anthem
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}