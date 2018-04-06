  • Arrest warrants being served Friday for drug dealers in Allegheny County

    PITTSBURGH - More than a dozen arrest warrants are being served Friday for street-level drug dealers in Allegheny County, a spokesman for the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office said.

    The warrants are for suspected dealers in northern communities of the county, officials said.

    Once in custody, the suspects will be arraigned before a magisterial district judge.

    As of 12 p.m., one person had been arraigned. Officials identified him as Timothy Knapp, 49.

    Check back for updates as authorities are expected to release the names of others arrested throughout the day.

    The District Attorney Narcotics Enforcement Team and local police are executing the arrest warrants.

