WEST VIEW, Pa. - One woman was taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a bar in West View.
The crash happened just before 2 p.m. Friday at Highland Bar on Perry Highway. The woman who was taken to the hospital was the driver of the vehicle, police said.
According to our Channel 11 photographer, several bricks were knocked off the building.
No other injuries were reported.
We're talking to the owner of the bar about the damage and the impact on business, for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
