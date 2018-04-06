  • Woman hospitalized after crashing into West View bar

    Updated:

    WEST VIEW, Pa. - One woman was taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a bar in West View.

    The crash happened just before 2 p.m. Friday at Highland Bar on Perry Highway. The woman who was taken to the hospital was the driver of the vehicle, police said.

    According to our Channel 11 photographer, several bricks were knocked off the building.

    No other injuries were reported.

    We're talking to the owner of the bar about the damage and the impact on business, for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman hospitalized after crashing into West View bar

  • Headline Goes Here

    McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge shut down after being struck by barge

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pittsburgh Popcorn Co. cited for mouse infestation

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pittsburgh's first food truck park opens today

  • Headline Goes Here

    Arrest warrants being served Friday for drug dealers in Allegheny County