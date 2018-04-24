PITTSBURGH - The intersection of Brownsville Road and Parkfield Street in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood is now a bursting with color.
PHOTOS: Pittsburgh’s first artistic design intersection in Carrick
There is no more dull, gray pavement. Now, the city’s first artistic design intersection gives pedestrians something out of the ordinary to look at as they cross the street.
The Carrick Artistic Intersection Project was a joint collaboration between Public Art and Civic Design Division of the Department of City Planning and the Department of Public Works.
After community discussion, artist Guy Ruff represented Carrick through the imagery of a swan as a symbol of love, fidelity, grace and beauty. He used triangular shapes inspired by the shape of the intersection and added flowers to give the art a nature theme.
At the request of the community, Ruff used muted colors.
In addition to the artistic design, safety improvements were made. A new traffic signal with pedestrian countdowns and a high visibility crosswalk were installed.
The intersection was initially funded by the office of former District 4 City Councilwoman Natalia Rudiak. It was completed under current Councilman Anthony Coghill.
