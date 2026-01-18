Crash in Pitcairn leaves multiple people injured

PITCAIRN, Pa. — A crash in Pitcairn left multiple people injured on Sunday.

Officials with Pitcairn Hose Company No. 1 say crews responded to a two-vehicle crash around 2 p.m.

Photos shared by the department show heavy damage to the two vehicles.

Four EMS units were requested for injury evaluation, officials say.

Broadway Boulevard (Route 130) was shut down in the area while crews worked on scene.

Officials say “multiple patients” were taken to a local trauma center.

