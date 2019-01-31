Assisted living facility evacuated after water main breaks in kitchen

KENNEDY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Kennedy Township assisted living facility is being evacuated Thursday after a water main break inside the building.
The break occurred in the kitchen at The Willows on Heckel Road. Three to four inches of water has swamped the room.
Restoration cruise, fire trucks, and a police car outside of the willows assisted living facility @WPXI pic.twitter.com/kmTCHNdf34— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) January 31, 2019
Residents are being placed on Port Authority of Allegheny County buses, but it’s not clear where they will be taken.
We’re working to learn more about what caused the break, and how evacuated residents are doing, for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
