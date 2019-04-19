UNIONTOWN, Pa. - At least one person was shot and flown to a hospital after a shooting early Friday morning in Uniontown, emergency dispatchers said.
Crime scene tape was put up in the area of DiMarco's Bistro & Cantina on Morgantown Street, where police were called about 12:30 a.m.
Police have not said exactly where the shooting happened.
Channel 11’s Liz Kilmer is working to find out new details about the shooting and whether anyone has been arrested -- for Channel 11 Morning News.
BREAKING: Police investigating just outside a restaurant in Uniontown. At least one person shot. We are working to learn more, live updates all morning @wpxi pic.twitter.com/vwUqUEyEml— Liz Kilmer (@LizKilmerWPXI) April 19, 2019
