  • Attorney: Century III owner resolves dispute with Sears

    By: Tim Schooley  – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The ownership of Century III Mall has reached an agreement with Sears Holding Company expected to enable the now closed mall to exit its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing and push forward with its redevelopment plan for the site.

    Kirk Burkley, a lawyer who represents the ownership of the mall, Century III Mall PA LLC, an affiliate of Las Vegas-based Moonbeam Capital, notified the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania in a hearing a little more than a week ago of the agreement.

    Related Headlines

    Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    Pittsburgh Business Times

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories