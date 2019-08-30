PITTSBURGH - The man charged with killing a Pittsburgh police officer may not face the death penalty after all.
Carmen Robinson, the attorney for Christian Bey, filed a motion saying there's not enough evidence to support a death penalty case.
Officer Calvin Hall was off-duty while he was at a party in Homewood. He left that party and returned when a family member called for help with an escalating situation.
He was shot in the back and died a few days later.
Bey's defense attorney said Hall didn't have any identifiable clothing and he didn't say he was an officer.
The motion goes on to say: "The Commonwealth seems to be asserting that Hall was acting under the color of the law. Just because someone is a police officer doesn't mean they are acting under the color of the law."
