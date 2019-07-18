  • Person of interest in shooting death of Officer Calvin Hall in custody on unrelated charges

    PITTSBURGH - A person of interest in the shooting death of Pittsburgh Police Officer Calvin Hall is in custody on unrelated charges, Pittsburgh police confirmed to Channel 11. 

    The shooting happened on Monticello Street in Homewood on Sunday around 1:30 a.m. 

    Hall, 36, was at a house visiting friends when he was shot three times in the back, according to investigators. He died Wednesday at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.

