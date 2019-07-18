PITTSBURGH - A person of interest in the shooting death of Pittsburgh Police Officer Calvin Hall is in custody on unrelated charges, Pittsburgh police confirmed to Channel 11.
Pittsburgh Police confirm person of interest in homicide investigation of Officer Calvin Hall is in custody on unrelated charges.
The shooting happened on Monticello Street in Homewood on Sunday around 1:30 a.m.
Hall, 36, was at a house visiting friends when he was shot three times in the back, according to investigators. He died Wednesday at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.
