AKRON, Ohio - The attorney for two Ohio firefighters who were suspended for allegedly making pornographic videos at a firehouse says the couple did not record the videos, but did participate in explicit livestreams.
Attorney Brian Pierce tells WEWS-TV the streams Akron firefighters Arthur Dean and Deann Eller participated in were hacked, recorded and put online by someone else. He did not say Wednesday whether the streams originated from a fire station.
Related Headlines
>>RELATED STORY: Firefighters suspended for making porn at firehouse
Dean and Eller were both placed on administrative leave Monday while the city investigated the videos.
TRENDING NOW:
- LIVE UPDATES: Antwon Rose being laid to rest Monday
- WATCH: 'Permit Patty' appears to call police on girl selling bottled water in viral video
- 5 arrested for murder of New York teen who was hacked to death with machete
- VIDEO: Naked man claiming he 'may be Jesus' arrested after trying to start fire
Fire Chief Clarence Tucker and Mayor Dan Horrigan said Dean and Eller did not work at the same fire station, but they were known to be in a long-term relationship.
Officials have not identified the firehouse where the videos took place.
___
Information from: WEWS-TV, http://www.newsnet5.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}