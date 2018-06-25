  • Attorney: Firefighters made livestreams, not porn videos

    AKRON, Ohio - The attorney for two Ohio firefighters who were suspended for allegedly making pornographic videos at a firehouse says the couple did not record the videos, but did participate in explicit livestreams.

    Attorney Brian Pierce tells WEWS-TV the streams Akron firefighters Arthur Dean and Deann Eller participated in were hacked, recorded and put online by someone else. He did not say Wednesday whether the streams originated from a fire station.

    Dean and Eller were both placed on administrative leave Monday while the city investigated the videos.

    Fire Chief Clarence Tucker and Mayor Dan Horrigan said Dean and Eller did not work at the same fire station, but they were known to be in a long-term relationship.

    Officials have not identified the firehouse where the videos took place.
